The business between WWE and the United States Patent and Trademark Office stays consistent.

This week, WWE filed with the USPTO to trademark the ring name of ‘Skylar Raye.’

As of this writing, it is unclear who the name will be used for going forward.

The official description of the November 3, 2025 filing made by WWE with the USPTO reads as follows:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this filing and all future WWE/USPTO filings surface.