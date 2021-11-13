WWE recently filed five names with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purposes. The names in question are Draco Anthony’, ‘Felix Fernandez’, ‘Marquis Hamilton’, ‘Blair Baldwin’ and ‘Gary Wilson’. Anthony worked last night’s 205 Live against Roderick Strong, and Baldwin is an NXT official.

The filing was made on November 9th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.

Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.