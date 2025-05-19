WWE has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an interesting new trademark.

The company filed with the USPTO on May 18, 2025, to register the trademark for the name, ‘King of the Luchadores,’ under the category of ‘Entertainment Services.’

Featured below is the official description of WWE’s USPTO filing from 5/18:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

As noted, WWE recently acquired lucha libre promotion AAA, and will be sending talent to the upcoming TripleMania: Regia show, as well as co-promoting the Worlds Collide special event on June 7, the same night as their own WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event.

It could also just be for ol’ El Grande Americano.