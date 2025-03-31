WWE has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark multiple new terms.

The company filed with the USPTO to trademark the following terms, catchphrases and show-names:

* “What Do You Wanna Talk About?”

* “What’s Your Story? w/ Steph McMahon”

* “Six Feet Under With The Undertaker”

* The Raw Recap

Featured below is the official description for WWE’s new USPTO filings:

“Entertainment services, a show about sports, entertainment and general interest; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media; entertainment services, namely on-going reality based programs; providing entertainment and sports news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; production of multimedia programs; providing online photos and videos featuring sports and entertainment; production of podcasts; entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of sports and entertainment.”

We will keep you posted as additional WWE trademark news and notes continue to surface.