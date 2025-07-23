WWE has filed for a new trademark that could see the company bringing back another old WCW pay-per-view concept.

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark ‘SuperBrawl.’

SuperBrawl was the name of an annual WCW pay-per-view, which ran from the years of 1991 to 2001.

WWE actually filed to trademark the name in 2024, but for whatever reason, they filed to trademark it again on Tuesday, despite last year’s filing still being active.

The description for the 7/22 USPTO filing from WWE reads as follows: