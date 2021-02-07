On February 3rd WWE applied to trademark the moniker “Mei Ying” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The name is explained as the origin for new star Tian Sha, which is fully explained in the video put out by WWE below.

Full details on the trademark:

