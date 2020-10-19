WWE filed to trademark more ring names on October 14, according to records from the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office).

The following WWE NXT UK Superstar names were filed for – Piper Niven, Oliver Carter, and Mark Andrews.

WWE also filed to trademark “Dominik” on October 14, which would be the ring name for Dominik Mysterio. This comes after they filed to trademark “Dominick” on October 13, which we noted over the weekend.

The following use descriptions were included with these latest ring name trademarks:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

On a related note, the USPTO has denied recent WWE trademark filings for Pete Dunne, Drew Gulak, Tony Nese and Justus. WWE has six months to clarify whether the names in the trademarks identify a specific living individual, and if so, written consent from the individual. If the name filed for does not identify a particular living individual, WWE must submit a statement stating that.

