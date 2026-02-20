WWE has locked down several new trademark filings, including potential video game titles and in-ring names.

According to records from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, WWE submitted multiple applications on Wednesday, February 18. Among them were filings for WWE Eras Collide, WWE Generations, and WWE Domination.

All three appear to be connected to gaming-related projects. The stated purpose for the filings reads: “Video and computer game software; video games software for use with wireless devices; downloadable video games software for use via a global computer network and wireless devices.”

That’s an interesting trio of names.

In addition to the gaming-related filings, WWE also moved to secure the names Tristan Angels and Dorian Van Dux. Those applications were filed under entertainment services, with the description listed as, “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service.”

The filings suggest the names could be tied to new or upcoming talent.

Meanwhile, one day earlier on Tuesday, February 17, WWE filed to trademark the term WWE Clash. That application covers entertainment programming, with the purpose described as, “Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media.”

It remains to be seen how and when these newly filed trademarks will be put to use, but WWE appears to be laying the groundwork for future projects across multiple platforms.