WWE recently filed a brand new mysterious trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

On June 22nd the company applied for the term “Hachiman,” which is a Japanese term that translates to God of War. While it is not certain to whom this will be used for the normal details of the trademark indicate that it will be used for a wrestler and that wrestler’s merchandise. Full details are below.

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”