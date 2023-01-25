WWE locked down the trademark rights to the Emma name on January 20.

It was filed on January 20 under the entertainment services classification. Here is the description:

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Emma, real name Tenille Dashwood, was previously in WWE from 2011 to 2017 before returning last October.