WWE has filed multiple new trademarks.

On Wednesday, August 7, 2024, the company filed to register trademarks for “American Made,” “Desmond Troy,” and “Robert Stone” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

‘American Made’ is the team name for Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed), while ‘Desmond Troy’ and ‘Robert Stone’ are current members of the WWE NXT roster.

