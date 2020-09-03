WWE filed to trademark the “Show Up and Win” phrase on Saturday, August 29.

It looks like this will be for merchandise use only as they filed the following use description with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“Goods and Services – IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas”

