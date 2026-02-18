WWE has officially filed for a new trademark.

The company submitted an application for “WWE Clash” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on February 17.

The filing was made under the entertainment services classification, which typically covers live wrestling events, television programming, and related content.

WWE is gearing up for its first-ever premium live event in Italy, WWE Clash in Italy, which is scheduled to take place on May 31, 2026, at the Inalpi Arena in Turin.

The show will serve as the centerpiece of 2026 WWE’s European Summer Tour.

That tour is set to span multiple countries throughout May and June, with television tapings and live events planned in Italy, Spain, France, Portugal, and the United Kingdom.

Featured below is the official 2/17 USPTO filing made by WWE:

“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”