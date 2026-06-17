WWE has moved to secure another piece of Danhausen’s growing WWE persona.

A new trademark filing submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covers Danhausen’s popular “Human Monies” catchphrase, which has become synonymous with the quirky superstar since his arrival on the WWE main roster earlier this year.

The phrase has become a staple of Danhausen’s on-screen character, as he frequently demands “human monies” in exchange for lifting his curses, further cementing the unique gimmick that has quickly connected with WWE audiences.

The trademark application was filed under the Goods and Services classification and is intended to cover a variety of merchandise offerings. WWE also submitted a related filing in the same category that includes apparel items such as clothing, tops, jackets, as well as Halloween and masquerade costumes.