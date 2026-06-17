WWE has moved to secure another piece of Danhausen’s growing WWE persona.
A new trademark filing submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covers Danhausen’s popular “Human Monies” catchphrase, which has become synonymous with the quirky superstar since his arrival on the WWE main roster earlier this year.
The phrase has become a staple of Danhausen’s on-screen character, as he frequently demands “human monies” in exchange for lifting his curses, further cementing the unique gimmick that has quickly connected with WWE audiences.
The trademark application was filed under the Goods and Services classification and is intended to cover a variety of merchandise offerings. WWE also submitted a related filing in the same category that includes apparel items such as clothing, tops, jackets, as well as Halloween and masquerade costumes.
IC 016: Posters; printed event and competition programs; photographs; postcards; trading cards; stickers; books and printed instructional and teaching manuals in the field of physical training, exercise, mixed martial arts and sports; decals and decorative decals for vehicle windows; bumper stickers; cardboard and paper hangtags; cardboard packaging; paper packaging; packaging, namely blister cards; paper for wrapping and packaging; collector albums for sticker collectables; sticker albums; collectable photos; photo albums; framed pictures; labels, namely printed paper labels; paper place mats, paper table mats, paper napkins; paper tablecloths; paper table linens; paper lunch bags; greeting cards; pictures; calendars; temporary tattoo transfers; brochures, magazines and newspapers concerning sports; coloring books; children’s activity books; souvenir programs concerning sports entertainment; books concerning sports entertainment; books featuring pictorial biographies; comic books; picture books; book covers; paper book markers; notebooks; memo pads; note pads; date books; address books; agenda books; pens; pencils; pencil cases; rubber stamps; stamp pads; chalks; paper banners; printed paper signs for doors; paper party bags; stationery; indoor ornaments of paper.