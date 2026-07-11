Another update has surfaced regarding a former champion returning to WWE.

As noted, Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE, has been rumored in recent months to be preparing for a return to the company.

Most recently, Dyer was stripped of his MLW Tag-Team Championships and essentially buried on MLW programming over recent negotiations.

In an update, WWE has fans buzzing even more about the topic after filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) this week to trademark ‘The Nomad,’ which is the nickname for the aforementioned pro wrestling star.

The official description of WWE’s USPTO filing for ‘The Nomad’ reads as follows: