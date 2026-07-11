Another update has surfaced regarding a former champion returning to WWE.
As noted, Bishop Dyer, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE, has been rumored in recent months to be preparing for a return to the company.
Most recently, Dyer was stripped of his MLW Tag-Team Championships and essentially buried on MLW programming over recent negotiations.
In an update, WWE has fans buzzing even more about the topic after filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) this week to trademark ‘The Nomad,’ which is the nickname for the aforementioned pro wrestling star.
The official description of WWE’s USPTO filing for ‘The Nomad’ reads as follows:
“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”