WWE filed to trademark what appears to be the name of a new TV show or digital series.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that the company filed to trademark “WWE Sunday Stunner” on February 3.

The following use description was included with the trademark filing, indicating this may be the name of a new WWE show:

“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information”

