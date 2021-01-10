According to Fightful, on January 6th WWE applied to trademark Tyler Breeze’s Youtube gaming series LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT with the USPTO, which is the nemesis spinoff to Xavier Woods’ UP UP DOWN DOWN. They also put in a separate trademark for NXT women’s division star Katrina Cortez, who recently competed against Xia Li. Check out the full details for each below.

