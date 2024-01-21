According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, WWE filed to trademark “The Global Leader in Sports Entertainment” and “The Global Leader in Sports And Entertainment” on Friday, January 19.

Here is the description:

“Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of wrestling performances; Entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about sports and entertainment accessible by means of television, satellite, audio, video, web-based applications, mobile phone applications and computer networks; entertainment services, namely, television shows about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, on-going reality based television programs rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing entertainment and sports news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and general interest via an online community portal; providing a website featuring information in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; fan club services, organizing and staging events with fan club members for the purpose of encouraging, the interest and participation of fan club members, Providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the fields of sports entertainment; entertainment and educational services, namely, ongoing multimedia programs in the field of general human interest, distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing entertainment information regarding ongoing television programs via a global computer network; production of television programs; production of multimedia entertainment content; fitness instruction; entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling, sports and entertainment distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production, distribution, and post-production of multimedia entertainment content, but do not indicate advertising or commercials; providing information, news and commentary in the field of entertainment; entertainment services, namely, contest and incentive award programs designed to reward program participants who exercise, make healthy eating choices, and engage in other health-promoting activities; entertainment services, namely, providing an on-line computer game; entertainment services in the nature of arranging social entertainment events; entertainment and educational services in the nature of competitions in the field of entertainment, education, culture, sports, and other non-business and non-commercial fields; entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable prerecorded music, information in the field of music, and commentary and articles about music, all on-line via a global computer network; provision of information relating to live entertainment; providing information relating to the organizing of educational, cultural, sporting, or entertainment exhibitions; entertainment, namely, live music concerts; entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring sports, entertainment and popular culture via a global computer network; entertainment services, namely, providing information by means of a global computer network in the fields of celebrities, entertainment, and popular culture; entertainment services, namely, providing a website featuring games and puzzles; providing on-line entertainment information, namely, information about television programming; entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of athletic events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution through broadcast media; entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of sports, entertainment and popular culture; entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production and post-production services of multimedia entertainment content; entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production of television and video podcast programming content; entertainment website in the fields of celebrity gossip, entertainment, sports and fitness; arranging, organizing, conducting, and hosting social entertainment events; entertainment services, namely, providing online video games; entertainment services, namely, providing online electronic games; entertainment services, namely, providing a website at which the general public can receive advice from an individual or entity concerning happiness, such advice being for entertainment purposes only; multimedia entertainment services in the nature of development, production and post-production services in the fields of video and films; providing an internet website portal in the field of entertainment, cultural and sporting events; entertainment services, namely, providing virtual environments in which users can interact for recreational, leisure or entertainment purposes; organizing and arranging exhibitions for entertainment purposes; multimedia entertainment services in the nature of recording, production and post-production services in the fields of music, video, and films; entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; entertainment services in the nature of fantasy sports leagues; entertainment information; ticket reservation and booking services for entertainment, sporting and cultural events; special event planning for social entertainment purposes; entertainment media production services for the internet; providing entertainment information via a website or mobile application; providing a website featuring entertainment information; providing information in the field of entertainment; entertainment in the nature of e-sports competitions.”