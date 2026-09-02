WWE has filed a new trademark related to its popular WWE Vault channel.

On September 1, WWE filed to trademark the term “WWE Vault,” with the application covering professional wrestling programming distributed through broadcast media and other platforms.

The WWE Vault YouTube channel launched in 2024 and has become a destination for archival WWE content, including classic matches and shows as well as rare and previously unreleased footage.

The latest filing follows WWE’s previous efforts to secure the WWE Vault trademark. An earlier application ran into issues between 2024 and 2026 due to potential confusion with an existing trademark for “The Vault” held by a ticketing company.

The goods and services description for WWE’s new filing reads as follows:

“Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

WWE has increasingly used the “Vault” branding for its library and archival programming beyond YouTube. The collection of older Raw episodes available on Netflix, for example, is branded as the “WWE Raw Vault.”

As of this writing, the WWE Vault YouTube channel has 4.29 million subscribers.

Featured below is a new offering from the WWE Vault YouTube channel this week, “WWE Retrospective: AJ Styles.”