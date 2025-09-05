WWE has locked down a new trademark.

According to USPTO records, the company filed on Thursday, September 4, to trademark the term “Succession.” The filing covers usage related to professional wrestling events and content.

The official description for the filing notes it is intended for:

“Production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media; providing information in the fields of professional wrestling through broadcast media; providing a website in the field of professional wrestling and sports information.”

At this time, there’s no word yet on how or when WWE plans to use the “Succession” name.