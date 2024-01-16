WWE has recently submitted trademark applications for Jazmyn Nyx, Lainey Reid, and Carlee Bright. These applications were filed on January 15 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office, specifically under the entertainment services classification.

Jade Gentile portrays the character Nyx, while TyLynn Register plays the role of Reid.

Reid made her debut in the wrestling ring just two months ago during an NXT house show. She joined the company in the spring and has a background as a professional rodeo champion and track and field athlete from Jacksonville State. Gentile has been participating in house show matches since August, primarily in tag team matches. Her most recent match took place on December 1, where she competed in an eight-person tag team match.

Here is the description for all of the trademarks: