WWE has recently submitted trademark applications for Jazmyn Nyx, Lainey Reid, and Carlee Bright. These applications were filed on January 15 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office, specifically under the entertainment services classification.
Jade Gentile portrays the character Nyx, while TyLynn Register plays the role of Reid.
Reid made her debut in the wrestling ring just two months ago during an NXT house show. She joined the company in the spring and has a background as a professional rodeo champion and track and field athlete from Jacksonville State. Gentile has been participating in house show matches since August, primarily in tag team matches. Her most recent match took place on December 1, where she competed in an eight-person tag team match.
Here is the description for all of the trademarks:
“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”