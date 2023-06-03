A new report has surfaced giving an update on the ongoing lawsuit between WWE and MLW.

According to PW Insider, WWE has filed a motion to delay the upcoming hearing that was set for June 15th. WWE has requested that the new date will occur on July 20th. The exact reason for this request remains undisclosed, but indicates a desire from WWE to have more time to prepare their case or explore potential settlement options.

MLW’s lawsuit was filed back in April 2022 and accuses WWE of tampering with MLW contracted talent and interfering in their business relationships. This includes, among other things, WWE tampering with MLW’s contracted talent. MLW claims that WWE’s actions resulted in financial harm and disrupted their business operations. They are seeking monetary damages as well as injunctive relief to prevent WWE from further interfering with their contractual relationships.