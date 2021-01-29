WWE has filed a lawsuit against United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, January 26 in the US District Court of Connecticut, according to PWInsider. Immigration attorney Martine G. Cuomo has filed documents on behalf of WWE for the lawsuit.

The nature of the lawsuit is currently sealed to the public, but speculation is that this has to do with WWE not being able to get a talent or employee into the United States, possibly due to recent policy changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court records show that Citizenship and Immigration Services has not been served with the lawsuit yet, but they have 60 days to respond. Records also indicate that amended pleadings must be filed by March 27 with discovery completed by July 8.

Stay tuned for more on the lawsuit.

