WWE has filed a new trademark related to SmackDown.

On September 18, WWE filed to trademark the “SmackDown” name for use on championship belts.

The filing lists the following description:

“IC 006: Trophies made primarily of common metal for use as awards, namely, championship trophy belts.”

WWE currently sells replica championship belts through its official shop.

Championships associated with the SmackDown brand include the Undisputed WWE Championship, Men’s and Women’s United States Championships, and WWE Tag Team Championship.

As of now, however, WWE does not have a championship specifically carrying the SmackDown name.