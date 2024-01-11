WWE has recently submitted an application for a new trademark for Dragon Lee. On January 10, the company filed for the trademark “Dragon Lee” under the entertainment services category with The United States Patent and Trademark Office. Here’s a description of the filing:

“Mark For: DRAGON LEE™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Lee, a SmackDown star, has worked some NXT matches with his last bout happening when he dropped the NXT North American Title to Oba Femi this past Tuesday.