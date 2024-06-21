WWE recently applied to trademark the term ‘Caesar Sikoa’ with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark will be used for ‘Entertainment Services,’ an indication that it will be for a gimmick. Due to the name one would assume it is for another member of The Bloodline, possibly Jacob Fatu, who is signed with WWE but yet to debut. Full details are below.

