WWE Files New Trademarks for Stable Names

WWE filed to trademark the names of several WWE NXT stables on Wednesday, August 5.
The following names were filed for last week – Gallus, Indus Sher, Imperium, Grizzled Young Veterans, Legado del Fantasma.
The following use descriptions were filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) for these new stable trademarks:
“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Chris Jericho Bans Jim Cornette From Watching AEW Programming
- Goldberg Calls Roman Reigns “A Joke” In New Interview
- News on Kamala’s Cause of Death, When He Tested Positive for COVID-19
- The Big Show On Who He Thinks Are The Toughest Guys In Wrestling
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman