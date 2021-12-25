WWE recently filed for trademarks related to their company name and their company logo with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The filing was made on December 16th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.

The mark consists of two “W”s stacked on top of each other with a “scar” underneath.

Mark For: WW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of computer services, namely, creating an online community for users to access online world marketplaces and metaverse platforms; creating an on-line community for digital assets, non-fungible tokens, and metaverses and online worlds.

Mark For: WW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of downloadable virtual goods, items, and general consumer merchandise, downloadable computer programs, and downloadable computer applications, browser extensions, widgets, emoticons, badges, images and chat colors, video, computer, and downloadable application game software enhancements and components.

Mark For: WWE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of computer services, namely, creating an online community for users to access online world marketplaces and metaverse platforms; creating an on-line community for digital assets, non-fungible tokens, and metaverses and online worlds.