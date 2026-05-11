WWE has done some more business with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
The latest USPTO filing on May 10 was for what is believed to be a new game, as it was filed under “video game tapes and computer game discs.”
Featured below is the official description of WWE’s 5/10 USPTO filing:
Video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges, video and computer game CD-roms, video output game machines for use with televisions; video and computer game software; video games for use with wireless devices; online video games; video games for use via a global computer network and wireless devices; coin-fed amusement gaming machines; interactive video game programs and computer game cartridges; interactive multimedia computer games on all platforms comprised of computer hardware and computer game software; electronic games that involves interaction with a user interface to generate visual feedback on a video device; video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges