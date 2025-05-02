WWE has officially taken steps to revive its trademark on the name “Edge.”

The company submitted a notice of revival to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on May 1, after the original application was deemed abandoned on April 22 due to WWE’s failure to respond to an Office Action by the designated deadline.

The original filing for the “Edge” trademark was submitted in November 2024.

“Edge” was the iconic ring name of Adam Copeland—now performing as “Cope” in AEW—during his WWE career, which spanned from 1993 until his departure in 2023. Copeland initially debuted in AEW under his real name in October 2023 before rebranding as “Cope” in early 2025.

In related trademark activity, WWE also filed to trademark the term “Adrenaline Drip” on May 1, under the category of entertainment services.