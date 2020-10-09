WWE filed for six trademarks on Monday, October 5.

The “WWE Watch Along” name was filed for, which is the name of the livestream that airs with WWE pay-per-view and special events. The next WWE Watch Along will air tonight for the WWE Draft. The following use description for this trademark was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; entertainment services in the nature of an on-going reality based television program rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media”

The company also filed to trademark 5 more WWE NXT UK ring names this week – Eddie Dennis, Dave Mastiff, Dani Luna, Candy Flores, Ashton Smith.

Candy Flores is not a current member of the NXT UK roster, but WWE signed UK wrestler CandyFloss earlier this year, and this could be a sign that she is headed for a ring name change.

WWE filed the following use descriptions with the ring names:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

Stay tuned for more WWE trademark updates.

