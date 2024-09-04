WWE has filed to trademark the ring name of a new sensation that has emerged in WWE NXT.

On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, prior to making her WWE NXT television debut to close out the post-No Mercy 2024 episode of the show, Giulia’s name was trademarked by the company.

Featured below is the official filing made with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

As noted, Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez appears set for the WWE NXT on CW debut episode scheduled for October 1 in Chicago, Illinois.

WWE has released the complete Giulia segment from the closing moments of the September 3 episode of WWE NXT in its’ entirety via their official YouTube channel. Check it out below.