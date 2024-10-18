The War Raiders have arrived.
After returning for their first television match in many months, the team formerly known as The Viking Raiders returned as The War Raiders on this past Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw.
Following the show, on October 17, WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the new team name.
Featured below is the official description of the 10/17 filing with the USPTO:
