Could yet another WWE premium live event from the past be returning soon?

WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Monday, December 1, to trademark ‘Clash of Champions.’

The name is one that the company used for an annual premium live event from 2016 through 2020, a name that was a popular former WCW special series on TBS.

Featured below is the official description of WWE’s filing with the USPTO from 12/1, which was filed under the merchandise category:

We will keep you posted as updates regarding WWE Clash of Champions plans continue to surface.