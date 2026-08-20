WWE has filed a new trademark related to one of its developmental talents currently competing on Evolve.

The company filed to trademark the name “Viktor Zanov” on August 19 for use in professional wrestling performances. The name is already being used by Aaron Fara as part of his appearances on WWE Evolve.

Fara signed with WWE in 2025 after previously attending a company tryout. Before making the transition to professional wrestling, he had an accomplished career in judo and represented Austria at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The goods and services description included with WWE’s filing states: