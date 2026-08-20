WWE has filed a new trademark related to one of its developmental talents currently competing on Evolve.
The company filed to trademark the name “Viktor Zanov” on August 19 for use in professional wrestling performances. The name is already being used by Aaron Fara as part of his appearances on WWE Evolve.
Fara signed with WWE in 2025 after previously attending a company tryout. Before making the transition to professional wrestling, he had an accomplished career in judo and represented Austria at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
The goods and services description included with WWE’s filing states:
“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”