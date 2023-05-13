WWE has filed to trademark the name “Kelani Jordan” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
As noted, Kelani Jordan is the new moniker for Michigan State University Gymnast Lea Mitchell, who debuted on last night’s NXT Level Up program and also wrestled on last night’s NXT house show in Davenport. Full results for that event can be found here.
The filing was made by WWE on May 9th. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary below.
“Mark For: KELANI JORDAN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”