WWE has filed to trademark the name “Kelani Jordan” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

As noted, Kelani Jordan is the new moniker for Michigan State University Gymnast Lea Mitchell, who debuted on last night’s NXT Level Up program and also wrestled on last night’s NXT house show in Davenport. Full results for that event can be found here.

The filing was made by WWE on May 9th. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary below.