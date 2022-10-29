WWE recently filed to trademark the term “La Madrina” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services and merchandising purposes. The term is the nickname for current NXT star, Elektra Lopez.
The filing was made on October 26th, which is one day after Lopez returned to the brand following an episode on NXT on USA. The full detailed description of what the trademark entails can be found below.
Mark For: LA MADRINA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.