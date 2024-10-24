WWE has filed to trademark the ring name of a top new prospect.

Following her WWE NXT debut in recent weeks, Stephanie Vaquer’s ring name has been trademarked by WWE through the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The company made the filing with the USPTO on October 23, 2024. Featured below is the official description:

Stephanie Vaquer is scheduled to join forces with Giulia to take on the duo of Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 this Sunday night at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.