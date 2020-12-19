On December 15th WWE applied to trademark the term “The Collective” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The purpose of the filing will be to use said term in future broadcasts and/or pro-wrestling related content, with the indication that the name will be given to a new faction within the company. See the exact details of the trademark below.

Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal.

How this effects Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), who regularly calls a group of events The Collective, remains to be seen.