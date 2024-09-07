WWE has filed for a new trademark.

On Thursday, September 5, the company filed to trademark “Unholy Union” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

This is the tag-team name used for former women’s champions and current number one contenders to the women’s tag-team titles, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

The USPTO filing on 9/5 was “use in entertainment services, specifically wrestling exhibitions.”

Featured below is the official description of the filing: