WWE could be gearing up for a new show.

On Friday, May 17, 2024, the company filed to trademark “WWE Vault” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The description of the trademark filed by WWE on 5/17 suggests that it will be the name of a new series for the company.

Mark For: WWE VAULT trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.

It is unknown which platform the presumed new series will air on, as often times the company files these trademarks for new regular digital series on YouTube and other distribution channels.

We will keep you posted.