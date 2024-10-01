Has WWE filed to trademark a phrase very-closely, almost exclusively associated with a current AEW star?
Yes….Yes…and Yes.
On Monday, September 30, 2024, WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the phrase, “Yes Yes Yes.”
As noted, AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson, who is best known for the phrase, as it was his primary catchphrase during his WWE run as Daniel Bryan, attempted to trademark the phrase on July 29, only to receive a legal letter from WWE.
Featured below is the official filing from WWE with the USPTO from 9/30 for “Yes Yes Yes.”
Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts
Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment