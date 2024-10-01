Has WWE filed to trademark a phrase very-closely, almost exclusively associated with a current AEW star?

Yes….Yes…and Yes.

On Monday, September 30, 2024, WWE filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the phrase, “Yes Yes Yes.”

As noted, AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson, who is best known for the phrase, as it was his primary catchphrase during his WWE run as Daniel Bryan, attempted to trademark the phrase on July 29, only to receive a legal letter from WWE.

Featured below is the official filing from WWE with the USPTO from 9/30 for “Yes Yes Yes.”