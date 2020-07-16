WWE Files Trademark For Intercontinental Championship, New Poster For Extreme Rules Revealed

Fightful is reporting that WWE applied for a new trademark for the Intercontinental championship for merchandising purposed. The motion was made on July 10th. Details are below.
IC 028. US 022 023 038 050. G & S: Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; playsets for use with action figures; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; construction toys; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations; toy spinning tops; arcade games; kites; bobble-head dolls; puppets; card games; toy guitars; toy water guns; vinyl products for playing in a pool; doll furniture; party favors in the nature of crackers and noisemakers; skateboards; toy scooters; paper party favors.
WWE has also released a new poster for this Sunday’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view, this one featuring the Raw women’s championship matchup between Asuka and Sasha Banks. Check it out below. (Courtesy of Gary Cassidy from Sportskeeda)
