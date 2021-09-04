WWE recently filed to trademark the term “BroDown” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, a phrase that is commonly used for current Raw tag team champion, Matt Riddle. The filing was made on August 31, with a full description of what that entails and what categories it will service below.

“BRODOWN™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Riddle and partner Randy Orton retained their tag team championship over Bobby Lashley and MVP on this past week’s edition of Monday Night Raw.