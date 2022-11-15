On November 10, 2022, WWE filed a trademark registration for a new ring name under a number of categories, including “education and entertainment.”

The new application is for the name Oba Femi, per the USPTO listing. According to the listing, the trademark description is:

“OBA FEMI™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

There is currently no word yet on who Oba Femi is likely to be.

The word “oba,” on the other hand, refers to a local chief in Nigeria, while the word “Femi” means “love me” in that language. The phrase could be translated as “The King loves me” when put together.