On October 14, WWE submitted an application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a new ring name.
They filed for “Brinley Reece,” and it is intended for use in entertainment services.
Breanna Ruggiero is behind this ring name. She recently made her NXT TV debut on the latest episode of NXT, which aired this past Tuesday. Ruggiero stepped in for Jakara Jackson, who could not participate in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament due to medical reasons.
During her debut match, Reece faced off against Arianna Grace and was defeated in under three minutes. Here is the description:
“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”