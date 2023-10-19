On October 14, WWE submitted an application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a new ring name.

They filed for “Brinley Reece,” and it is intended for use in entertainment services.

Breanna Ruggiero is behind this ring name. She recently made her NXT TV debut on the latest episode of NXT, which aired this past Tuesday. Ruggiero stepped in for Jakara Jackson, who could not participate in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament due to medical reasons.

During her debut match, Reece faced off against Arianna Grace and was defeated in under three minutes. Here is the description: