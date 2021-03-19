WWE has applied to get the trademark rights to the term, “Jessi Kamea.” The application was filed on March 15, 2021.

She made her promotional debut in October 2017 where she worked as Jessie Elaban and later competed in the 2018 Mae young Classic only to fall in the first round to Tay Conti.

Her last match came this past February by teaming with Aliyah versus Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Here is the description: