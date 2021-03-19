WWE has applied to get the trademark rights to the term, “Jessi Kamea.” The application was filed on March 15, 2021.
She made her promotional debut in October 2017 where she worked as Jessie Elaban and later competed in the 2018 Mae young Classic only to fall in the first round to Tay Conti.
Her last match came this past February by teaming with Aliyah versus Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. Here is the description:
“Mark For: JESSI KAMEA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”