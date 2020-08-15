WWE Files Trademark For Old Show Moniker

On August 11th WWE filed to trademark “Saturday Night’s Main Event,” the name of a program they ran in the late 80s/early 90s on NBC and briefly on FOX. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic WWE had sent out a survey to fans asking what different content they wanted on the WWE Network, with one option being that Saturday house shows were filmed and branded under “Saturday Night’s Main Event” for viewing purposes.

Details of what the trademark entails are below. (H/T Wrestling News)