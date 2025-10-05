WWE has moved to secure one of the most iconic emblems in its long and storied history.

According to records from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, WWE filed a new trademark on October 1, 2025, for the company’s classic “block” logo — the bold, squared design most famously associated with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) during the 1980s Hulk Hogan era. The logo defined an entire generation of WWF programming, merchandise, and promotional material throughout the company’s national expansion.

After being retired in the mid-1990s, the block-style logo made a comeback in 2004, when John Cena adopted a modified version of it as part of his personal branding during his rise to superstardom. WWE later revived the design again for its “WWE Legends” line, using it to represent vintage content and Hall of Fame-era talent.

The new filing covers usage related to entertainment services and merchandise, which could indicate that WWE plans to reintroduce the logo in some fashion — whether through nostalgia-based products, retro programming, or upcoming collaborations tied to the company’s archival library.

As of now, WWE has not commented publicly on the filing or whether fans can expect the classic logo to make an official return on-screen or in branding materials.

You can check out the official trademark description below:

Mark For: WW™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.