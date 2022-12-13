WWE filed to trademark “WWE King And Queen Of The Ring” for entertainment purposes, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media last week.

It’s been reported that WWE has discussed bringing back the King of the Ring tournament as a standalone premium live event. Here is the description:

“Mark For: WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

WWE held a King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournament in 2021 with Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega winning their respective tournaments.